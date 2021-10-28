URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly threatened a woman with a gun earlier this week has been charged with being an armed habitual criminal.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said a woman reported Monday that she had gone to the home of Marcell Drake, 44, in the 3700 block of North Cunningham Avenue to speak to him about getting child-support money.
The woman reported that while her sister and her children were present, Drake allegedly pulled a gun and put it in her face. The sister told deputies she also saw that happen.
Drake was arrested for that alleged activity and on an outstanding warrant for aggravated domestic battery to the same woman that allegedly happened July 9.
The report said Drake was overheard on jail calls telling another woman that he could not be charged if police didn’t find a gun and that a gun needed to be moved.
After hearing those calls, police got a search warrant for Drake’s home and found a magazine for a firearm and spent rounds, but no gun.
He was charged Wednesday with being an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony carrying a mandatory prison term, and obstructing justice and aggravated assault.
Because of prior convictions for residential burglary and burglary, Drake is not allowed to have a weapon. He also had a juvenile adjudication for armed robbery, according to court records.
He’s being held in the county jail on $500,000 bond and is due back in court Jan. 4.
Judge Adam Dill ordered that if he’s released, Drake must wear a GPS device.