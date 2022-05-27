URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly shot and killed a dog that got into a fight with his dog last month has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and another weapons offense.
Rantoul Deputy Police Chief Justin Bouse said Lenard L. Gibson, 29, who listed an address in the 1900 block of Weaver Street, was arrested Thursday in Urbana in connection with an incident that happened April 12 in Rantoul.
Bouse said about 7:25 p.m. that Tuesday, Gibson and his wife drove their female pit bull to a home in the 1200 block of Magnolia Lane to see if their dog might breed with the Rantoul woman’s male pit bull.
Bouse said the Gibsons and the woman apparently did not know each other before that evening but had connected over social media about the prospect of breeding their dogs.
After Gibson’s wife got out of the car to introduce the animals, “the dogs attacked each other immediately upon seeing each other,” Bouse said.
Gibson then got out of the car and allegedly fired three rounds into the Rantoul woman’s male pit bull “as a last resort.” The dog ran inside and died there from its injuries, Bouse said.
Gibson and his wife left and someone in the deceased dog’s home called police.
Bouse said officers were unable to do any follow-up investigating that night because 20 minutes after the call about the dogs, they were called to a home a few blocks to the east on Saint Andrews Circle where they found Rayvell Lofton, 20, shot to death. No one has been arrested for his killing.
A little more than three hours after Mr. Lofton’s death, Rantoul police responded about 11:10 p.m. to shots being fired into another nearby home in the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane. A man was shot in the lower leg there.
Urbana police spotted Gibson on Thursday and knew that Rantoul police had been wanting to talk to him. He was pulled over for allegedly driving with a suspended license and taken to the county jail.
Friday, Judge Brett Olmstead arraigned him on Class 4 felony charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for allegedly not having a concealed-carry license and for reckless discharge of a firearm.
Olmstead allowed Gibson to remain free on recognizance but ordered him to have no contact with the Rantoul address where the dog was shot. Further, the judge ordered him to turn over any guns he has to the sheriff while he is free on bond.
Gibson is due back in court July 12.