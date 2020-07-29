URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly threatened a woman with a gun Tuesday has been charged with being an armed habitual criminal and other felonies.
Verles D. Bolton, 34, who listed an address in the 2500 block of Clifton Drive, was arrested by Urbana police in the afternoon after officers found a gun and drugs in the car he was driving.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said around 2:45 p.m., Bolton and the woman were in a vehicle together near their home when they got into an argument.
“He pointed a small gun at her and told her to get out or he’d shoot,” Apperson said.
She complied but immediately called 911 and provided a description of the car and suggested he was headed to the Prairie Green Apartments in Urbana.
Urbana police Sgt. Tim McNaught said an Urbana officer went there and saw Bolton park in front of a relative’s residence. Having been told Bolton had a gun, the officer ordered him out of the car at gunpoint and had him keep his hands up.
After other officers arrived, they searched the car and found the loaded gun and three plastic bags containing just over 4 grams of suspected crack cocaine.
Police also learned that Bolton was driving under a revoked license and had violated his bond in an unresolved domestic-battery case filed against him in June. He was charged with those offenses as well as intimidation.
If convicted of the most serious of the charges — being an armed habitual criminal — he faces six to 30 years in prison.
Court records show Bolton had previous convictions for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, obstructing justice, theft, resisting a peace officer and domestic battery.
Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $250,000 and told him to be back in court Aug. 18.