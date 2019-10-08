URBANA — An Urbana man is in the Champaign County Jail following an incident at a downtown Champaign bar.
Alexander Joseph Taylor, 37, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Austin Drive, was charged Monday with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and aggravated battery in a public place.
Taylor’s bond was set at $66,320. He is due back in court Nov. 19.
According to a police report, officers were called at 12:40 a.m. Monday to the Blind Pig, 120 N. Walnut St., C.
Police said that Taylor allegedly battered a 24-year-old Champaign man and then fled from them. When they arrested him, they found less than 15 grams of suspected cocaine or an analogous substance on him.
Taylor also had outstanding warrants for driving with a suspended license and speeding.