URBANA -- An Urbana man who had suspected drugs and a gun in a car earlier this week was charged Friday.
Brandon S. Peacock, 31, who listed an address in the 2200 block of East Delaware Avenue, was arraigned on charges of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and possession of controlled substances.
The charges stem from his arrest about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Florida Avenue by an Urbana police officer assigned to the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch said the officer knew that Peacock's driver’s license was revoked and that he was wanted on a warrant.
He stopped the vehicle Peacock was driving and a search of it turned up a loaded Glock handgun, as well as suspected heroin and crack cocaine.
Because of previous convictions for aggravated battery, aggravated driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful restraint, Peacock is not allowed to possess a weapon.
Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $25,000 and told him to be back in court with an attorney of his choosing on Nov. 25.