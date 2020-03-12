URBANA — An Urbana man has been charged with a Class X felony after police found Ecstasy apparently intended for sale in his home.
William L. Ayres, 27, who listed an address in the 300 block of Scottswood Drive, was arrested Wednesday morning after members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found 50 tablets of MDMA in his home.
Sgt. Dave Griffet of the task force said police went there about 11 a.m. to conduct a court-authorized search and found the pills.
On Thursday, prosecutors filed a single count of possession with intent to deliver Ecstasy against Ayres.
If convicted, he faces six to 30 years in prison, and if he’s convicted of another weapons case pending against him, he could have to serve the sentences one after the other.
Judge Adam Dill set Ayres’ bond at $100,000 and told him to be back in court March 31 for a probable-cause hearing.
Court records show Ayres has prior convictions for domestic battery, obstructing justice and aggravated robbery.