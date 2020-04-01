URBANA — An Urbana man has been criminally charged after police said they found methamphetamine on him Tuesday.
Detective Dave Roesch said Alexander M. Barker, 33, who listed an address in the 1600 block of North Willow Road, was arrested Tuesday morning by an Urbana officer who went to talk to him about another man’s complaint that Barker may have been selling fake drugs.
As the officer was talking to Barker, who was in his car, the officer noticed what he believed was cannabis, a pipe and a scale. A cooperative Barker allowed the officer to search him and his apartment.
On Barker, police found a sock that contained about 15 grams of methamphetamine. In his apartment they found a small amount of Ecstasy, 19 Xanax pills for which he had no prescription and a bullet, Roesch said.
Barker was arraigned for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, Class 1, 2 and 3 felonies, respectively. If convicted of the most serious charges, he faces penalties from probation to four to 15 years in prison.
Court records show Barker had prior convictions for theft and domestic battery. Judge Tom Difanis set his bond at $25,000 and told him to be back in court May 26.