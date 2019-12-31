URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while she was intoxicated over a year ago is in police custody.
Michael D. Carter, 42, who listed an address in the 1200 block of West Tremont Street, was arraigned Tuesday on a single count of criminal sexual assault alleging a one-time incident with a 26-year-old woman that happened on Aug. 22 or 23, 2018.
Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch said the woman knew Carter and ran into him in downtown Champaign. They had a drink together, then went to a wine bar. She told police she recalled him saying she should not drive.
She was unable to recall many details but knew that he was on top of her in her car and that she had not had that much to drink.
The woman had a sex-assault kit done soon after the incident, and in late October 2019, the state crime lab confirmed that his DNA was inside her.
A warrant for Carter’s arrest was issued Dec. 26 and he was arrested Monday.
Judge Adam Dill agreed to reduce Carter’s bond to $100,000, meaning he will need to post $10,000 in cash to be released.
Lynch said Carter had prior convictions for aggravated battery, possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card and misdemeanor cannabis possession.
The offense is a Class 1 felony that carries a mandatory prison sentence of between four and 15 years upon conviction.