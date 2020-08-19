URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly possessed methamphetamine he intended to sell remained locked up on Wednesday.
Mickey Roubsouay, 31, who listed addresses on Linden Street and MacArthur Drive, was arraigned Monday on four drug-related counts that stemmed from his arrest about 4 a.m. Saturday on Cunningham Avenue in Urbana.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said Roubsouay was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police for a traffic violation. The driver had a crack pipe, which she gave to the officer.
Roubsouay was asked to get out of the vehicle. Police saw what they believed to be drugs falling down his pants leg and put him in a squad car. They found pills identified as Alprazolam, Oxycodone and 3.2 grams of methamphetamine under where he was seated.
Judge Adam Dill advised Roubsouay that if convicted of the most serious count of methamphetamine delivery, he faces up to 14 years in prison. He set his bond at $100,000 and told him to be back in court Sept. 15.
Because Roubsouay was out on bond in three other unresolved felonies in two counties — unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of methamphetamine in Champaign County from earlier this year, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine in Douglas County from November 2019 — he could have to serve his sentences one after the other if convicted of more than one.
Court records show Roubsouay has a previous drug conviction from 2017.