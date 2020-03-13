URBANA — Federal authorities have charged a local man in whose homes police found close to 5 pounds of a pure grade of methamphetamine.

Wardell Dockery, 26, appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long, who ordered that he be detained after he was charged in a criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

A grand jury that meets April 7 could return an indictment on other counts as well given that police said they also found cocaine, crack cocaine, Ecstasy, oxycodone and guns in homes where Dockery was thought to be living.

In a probable-cause affidavit unsealed Thursday, authorities said Champaign police and members of a task force of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had been looking into Dockery, whose street name is “Little Money,” since at least February, when a confidential informant arranged to buy a half-ounce of crystal meth from him.

On Feb. 20, police watched Dockery leave a northeast Urbana home to go to the pre-arranged sale location and, after having sold the informant the methamphetamine for $360 in pre-recorded buy money, return to the same Urbana home.

The transaction was recorded by the authorities, who weighed the purchase at 14.9 grams before sending it off to a lab for analysis.

Authorities obtained search warrants for two houses where Dockery is known to stay in northeast Urbana and northwest Champaign and served them about the same time late Tuesday morning after police arrested Dockery at the Champaign office of his parole officer.

'Little Money' sentenced to 11-year term after police find cocaine, guns, $37K, Porsche "He’s not good at what he’s doing. He always gets caught," Wardell Dockery's lawyer argued. Said Judge Heidi Ladd: "When you mix guns with drugs, you have a recipe for disaster. You cannot substitute the sale of drugs ... for working."

Dockery was convicted in June 2015 in Champaign County of unlawful delivery of crack cocaine for a sale that happened in November 2014.

After hearing evidence of what she called a “robust” drug operation, Champaign County Judge Heidi Ladd sentenced Dockery to 11 years in state prison. He was paroled March 22, 2019, after serving half his sentence.

According to the federal affidavit, Dockery denied having a connection to the Champaign residence, but police found several pieces of identification belonging to him in a bedroom.

Also in that house, they found 1,892 grams of methamphetamine ice, 515 grams of powder cocaine, 46 grams of crack cocaine, 14 grams of oxycodone and three loaded handguns.

A woman at that home who said she was in a relationship with Dockery was detained by police but later released.

At the mobile home in northeast Urbana, police found another woman who said Dockery was her boyfriend.

They also found 284 grams of meth, 11 pills of Ecstasy, 1.5 grams of crack cocaine, 1,672 grams of cannabis, a 9 mm handgun and a large amount of cash.

On Thursday, Long appointed a federal public defender to represent Dockery. No future court dates were set. That will happen if and when the grand jury indicts him.

Besides the 2015 conviction for selling crack cocaine, Champaign County court records show Dockery had two prior drug-related convictions from 2011 and 2012.

With police estimated the street value of methamphetamine at about $100 a gram, the value of just the amount police found in the two houses associated with Dockery is estimated at $217,600.