URBANA — An Urbana man arrested for having drugs and a gun who eluded authorities for several months by giving a false name is now in custody.
Martino Giles, 35, for whom no street address was listed, was booked into the county jail early Saturday on a warrant issued in early March.
Giles was arraigned Monday for armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine in connection with the alleged sale of drugs to a person in Champaign on Oct. 15, 2021.
An Urbana police report said on that day, a person met with Giles and another man who were in a car near Bradley Avenue and Garden Hills Drive.
Giles allegedly sold the customer about 0.7 grams of fentanyl.
Police then followed the vehicle they were in and after a traffic stop, two men got out and ran. One, later identified as Giles, was found hiding in a residence where police found more drugs, including Ecstasy, fentanyl and cocaine.
A Glock handgun was found in the car from which the men had run.
Giles was arrested that day but gave police a different name and was charged under the other man’s name. When he failed to appear in court in late 2021, a warrant was issued and that other man was arrested in February. He let authorities know they had the wrong man, and a comparison of booking photos confirmed that.
Police then sent the fingerprints for the man arrested to the FBI and learned it was Giles.
He’s now being held in jail in lieu of $750,000 bond and is due back in court May 24 with an attorney.
Court records show Giles has previous convictions from Illinois for aggravated battery, manufacture or delivery of a look-alike substance, criminal trespass, and a weapons offense from Ohio.
If convicted of armed violence, he faces six to 30 years in prison.