URBANA — An Urbana man with previous drug-related convictions has been charged with several felonies after police found a cache of guns and drugs in his residence Wednesday.
Mankietys J. Buie, 39, who listed an address in the 1300 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue, was arrested by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
A court-authorized search of his home turned up one rifle and four handguns, ammunition for those guns, about 7 pounds of cannabis, 3 ounces of cocaine, 1 ounce of fentanyl and 24 tablets of Ecstasy.
Police also found packaging materials, scales and almost $11,000 cash, which included marked money that informants had used to allegedly buy drugs from Buie.
The report said Buie admitted to officers that he sells drugs and that the inventory they found was his. He told officers he has the guns to protect himself because he sells drugs. He also said as a convicted felon, he is aware he is not allowed to have guns.
Prosecutors filed multiple counts of being an armed habitual criminal, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, cocaine, fentanyl and Ecstasy, and unlawful use of weapons by a felon against Buie. If convicted of the most serious, he faces up to 60 years in prison.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher sought a $1 million bond for Buie. Fletcher said Buie had five previous convictions for selling cannabis and one for selling a controlled substance.
Hearing what police found in the home, Judge Ben Dyer set Buie’s bond at $5 million and told him to return to court Jan. 24.