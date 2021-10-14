URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly beat a woman, threatened to shoot a child and others and broke in to a residence, all while armed, in the last two weeks is being held in the Champaign County Jail.
Kemion Dorris, 23, whose last known address was in the 2000 block of Philo Road, was arrested Monday by Champaign police at the home of a relative.
He appeared in court Thursday where he was charged with several serious felony offenses in three different criminal cases. He’s being held in lieu of $2.5 million bond in his three cases and is due back in court Nov. 2.
Dorris was charged with being an armed habitual criminal, residential burglary and unlawful use of a firearm by a felon on parole in connection with an Oct. 4 incident in which he allegedly entered an apartment on Philo Road and stole a television he said belonged to him.
Dorris admitted to police he had been kicked out of the apartment previously. Reports also said he was seen on video in the apartment that day, allegedly with a gun in hand, taking the television.
On Oct. 10, Urbana police responded to a domestic-violence call on Lierman Avenue where a woman reported that Dorris had allegedly been abusive toward her and began following her as she got off a bus on that street. He allegedly pulled her to the ground and kicked her.
She took refuge in a friend’s apartment, a report said, but Dorris allegedly pulled her back out and beat her again.
A witness yelled at him to stop and Dorris allegedly pulled a gun, put it to the head of a 3-year-old child and threatened to kill the child and anyone else if the witness called police.
Dorris eventually left the area but returned later and forced his way into the apartment where the abused woman had taken refuge, looking for her. She was not there.
He was charged with home invasion, being an armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of weapon by a felon on parole, aggravated battery and intimidation for his alleged acts.
In the third case, on Oct. 11, Dorris was inside the Champaign home of a relative who called police because the relative heard him in the garage allegedly in a fight with a woman.
Police arrived and found Dorris. After his arrest, officers found a backpack that contained a gun and ammunition.
In that case, he was charged with being an armed habitual criminal and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on parole.
The most serious of the charges are armed habitual criminal and home invasion, which carry potential penalties of a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.
Court records show Dorris is currently on parole for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He also has other adult convictions for theft and burglary and juvenile adjudications for robbery and criminal damage to property.