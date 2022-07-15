URBANA — An Urbana man in jail since last fall on charges that he choked an ex-girlfriend and threatened her with a gun is now charged with allegedly trying to hire someone to kill her.
Judge Brett Olmstead on Friday heard additional allegations against Marcell D. Drake, 35, who last lived in the 3700 block of North Cunningham Avenue, that on June 12 he solicited a person to murder the woman; on multiple occasions between Oct. 25 and Thursday, harassed her by contacting her from jail; and in March harassed her by sending someone to her home to threaten her with what she believed was a gun.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink told the judge there was an ongoing pattern of harassment orchestrated by Drake against the woman to dissuade her from testifying against him in the earlier cases.
Drake has been in jail since Oct. 25 after he was charged with being an armed habitual criminal, obstructing justice and aggravated assault with a woman for events that allegedly happened that day.
The woman testified that she had gone to Drake’s home to try to get money from him and that while she was there, he allegedly put a gun in her face in the presence of her children and her sister.
Eleven days prior, Drake had been charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery for allegedly battering the woman in July 2021, but had not yet been arrested for that at the time of the second alleged attack.
Alferink said sheriff’s investigators intercepted a letter Drake tried to mail to a family member asking that person to become “fake” friends with the woman to talk her out of testifying against him.
They also monitored his jail phone calls and found a mutual friend of the couple who reported that Drake had allegedly offered one person $3,000 and a second person $10,000 to stop the woman from testifying.
If convicted of solicitation to commit murder, Drake faces 15 to 30 years in prison, which would have to be served after any sentence he gets if convicted in either the armed habitual criminal case or the aggravated domestic battery case.
Olmstead set Drake’s bond at $1 million in the new case. His bond was set at $500,000 in each of the previous two cases. The judge also ordered Drake, should he be able to post 10 percent of that amount and be released, to be fitted with a GPS device while waiting for trial.
Alferink said Drake had two previous adult convictions for residential burglary and burglary and one juvenile adjudication for armed robbery, all of which resulted in prison terms for him.
He’s due back in court Wednesday with an attorney.