URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly possessed a gun he’s not allowed to have has been charged as an armed habitual criminal.
Linnel L. Blount, 27, who listed an address in the 300 block of South Busey Avenue, was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Joanne Lane.
A Champaign police report said an officer on patrol noticed a car stopped in the middle of the road in that block that did not move for a couple of minutes, then eventually pulled to the side of the street and blocked a driveway.
Police initiated a traffic stop and two men got out of the running vehicle and walked up the driveway to a home, ignoring multiple commands to return to the car.
Eventually, Blount, the driver, came back out of the house to talk to police. They learned he did not have a driver’s license or insurance for the car. A search of the car turned up a fanny pack on the floorboard behind the driver’s seat that contained a loaded 9 mm semiautomatic pistol.
Blount denied knowledge of the gun but was arrested anyway.
Court records show he has two previous convictions for residential burglary and another for possession of a firearm.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $50,000 and told him to return to court for a probable-cause hearing April 27.
If convicted of being an armed habitual criminal, Blount faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.