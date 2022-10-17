URBANA — An Urbana man on parole for a weapons offense and stalking has been charged with additional weapons violations after a fight with a woman and police.
An Urbana police report said officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Division Avenue by a woman who said that Justin Brown was there and had a gun.
As police arrived, a car left fast. One officer followed it as another remained. While the officer was there, the car that had sped off returned.
When Brown, 28, got out of the car, the officer ordered him to stop and show his hands. He refused, walked toward the building and told the officers they should kill him.
Police said he fought with them and reached for his pockets as they took him into custody.
Speaking with the woman who called police, officers learned that Brown got upset with her over phone calls she was receiving and allegedly punched her in the face. When another person tried to come to her defense, he continued to struggle with her, breaking closet doors, putting a dent in the wall and allegedly hitting her again.
The woman told police he had a gun in his front pocket throughout the dispute and she feared he would shoot her. Officers found broken closet doors and a dent in a wall.
They walked the route that Brown had driven when he took off as they pulled up and found a loaded handgun on fallen leaves at the intersection of Kerr and Berkley avenues, not far from the home. The woman identified that gun as the one Brown had in his pocket.
Police said as they tried to get Brown in the squad car, he fought with them, kicking one in the lower abdomen.
Brown was charged Monday with being an armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon on parole and aggravated battery to a police officer.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $200,000 and told him to return to court Nov. 2 for a probable-cause hearing. Olmstead also ordered Brown, who has previous convictions for aggravated unlawful use of weapons and resisting arrest, to have no contact with the woman he allegedly hit.
If convicted of being an armed habitual criminal, Brown faces six to 30 years in prison.