URBANA — An Urbana man who rammed a stolen truck into the Champaign County Satellite Jail last summer is going to prison for 10 years.
In a negotiated plea agreement accepted Wednesday by Judge Roger Webber, Yevgeniy Nikolaev, 39, pleaded guilty to vehicular invasion, aggravated assault, criminal damage to government-supported property and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.
Charges of attempted murder, aggravated driving under the influence and theft of a boat were dismissed.
His sentences on the four charges — 10 years each for vehicular invasion and criminal damage to government property, five years for possession of a stolen vehicle and three years for aggravated assault — will run concurrently, according to the terms of the plea agreement.
In a chaotic series of events that unfolded July 14, 2021, Nikolaev was said to have stolen a pickup truck and rammed it into a gate at the northeast corner of the jail at 502 S. Lierman Ave., U. State's Attorney Julia Rietz said he then broke through the gate, rammed a truck, rammed through the sally port doors, then drove around to the front part of the building and accelerated toward the lobby.
Rietz said he also drove toward sheriff's Lt. Ryan Snyder, who was trying to stop him and had to dive out of the way to avoid being hit.
Rietz said Nikolaev then fled in the truck, crashed it and ran to a nearby business, where he tried to push a woman out of a truck she was waiting to have fixed before eventually being caught.
Rietz said damage done in the incident exceeded $100,000.