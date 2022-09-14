URBANA — An Urbana man sentenced earlier this month to 12 years in prison for attacking a woman he used to date has also been sentenced to an additional 10 years in prison for residential burglary.
James B. Brown, 26, who last lived in the 1000 block of East Kerr Avenue, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to residential burglary, admitting that on Oct. 10, 2020, he went to a party at the home of several women on South Third Street, intending to steal.
A Champaign police report said that among the items stolen were an Apple Watch, four computers, iPhones, a Coach wallet, jewelry, headphones, cash and debit cards.
Police learned that one of the stolen debit cards was later used at about six area businesses.
Surveillance video from two of those businesses showed Brown was the person using the debit card. He was wearing a sweatshirt that had also been taken from the home.
Brown was acting as his own attorney in the case and was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink.
In exchange for his plea in that case, Alferink agreed to dismiss charges alleging that Brown had hit a correctional officer at the county jail in August and a separate case in which he was charged with criminal damage to property and aggravated assault on a transit employee.
Just last week, Rosenbaum had sentenced Brown to 12 years in prison for aggravated domestic battery. That stemmed from a May 21, 2020, argument between Brown and the woman at her Urbana home and involved him putting his forearm against her neck in an attempt to suffocate her.
The sentence for the residential burglary must be served after the other sentence.
Brown’s criminal record includes convictions for robbery, aggravated robbery, battery, and resisting arrest.