URBANA — A Champaign County judge Thursday sentenced an Urbana man described as loving, loyal and respectful to 14 years in prison for shooting two people.
“This feels like a tale of two different people,” Judge Roger Webber said of Gregory J. Smith, 20, whose last address was in the 900 block of North Harvey Street.
Before sentencing Smith, Webber heard from six family members and friends who described an older brother who cared about his siblings, a friend who would do anything for you and a young man interested in education and respectful of the many women who raised him.
But Webber said it was hard for him to reconcile that with the man who Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said was asked to leave Champaign house party on Aug. 15, 2019, but instead got a gun and shot “indiscriminately” into a group of people.
The result was that Jerry Exum, 31, was shot three times at close range, and now walks with a limp. And after Exum was on the ground, Umlah said, Smith stood over him and fired four more rounds near his head.
Exum, who faces sentencing for shooting two men in October 2019, chose not to submit a victim impact statement.
As a jury was about to be selected in December, Smith pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm for shooting Exum. Other charges of attempted murder and unlawful use of weapons by a felon were dismissed.
Had he been convicted of attempted murder, Smith faced 31 years to life in prison. Umlah agreed to cap his sentencing recommendation at 16 years.
He argued that Smith deserved that much time because he never took advantage of services offered to him as a troubled teen and was in possession of a gun he was not legally allowed to have.
Umlah noted that Smith had two previous trips to juvenile prison, and an adult cannabis conviction for which he was on probation when arrested for the shootings outside the house on Columbia Avenue. A second man received a grazing bullet wound from Smith’s outburst but was not seriously harmed.
The prosecutor noted that Smith had seven referrals to programs to help him with anger management but he never attended.
“He never even started,” Umlah said. “If he had addressed his anger management, maybe he wouldn’t have shot two people.”
Smith’s attorney, Dan Jackson of Champaign, urged the judge to consider an eight-year term.
“Don’t judge him on this one act,” Jackson said, calling Smith a young man who admitted his mistake by pleading guilty.
He said Smith is now the father of a 1-year-old daughter who was 4 days old when he was arrested, and his client wants to be part of her life.
He said Smith had 15 different placements through the Department of Children and Family Services between 2015 and 2017 and a variety of psychological problems that were never addressed.
Smith told the judge he didn’t have a clue about being a parent and admitted his behavior in shooting Exum was “horrible.”
“That’s not me,” he said.
“I was 19. I didn’t know about responsibility. I didn’t know my girlfriend was exhausted from carrying my child and giving birth. I was focused on having fun,” Smith said. “I’m sorry for the victim and his family. I’m disappointed in myself. I should be taking care of my family.”
The judge said Smith’s consumption of a bottle of liquor every other day flies in the face of his assertion to a probation officer that he is not addicted to alcohol. He had consumed one on the day of the shootings, Webber noted.
The judge said he had considered Smith’s “significant learning issues,” that he pleaded guilty, and that he had held jobs in the past and was remorseful.
But he also said the public “needs to know we will not tolerate gun violence.”
Smith was given credit on his sentence for 518 days served. He will have to serve 85 percent, or almost 12 years. Webber agreed to recommend him for drug treatment in prison.