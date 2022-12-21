URBANA — An Urbana man who threatened to physically harm a Champaign police officer has been sentenced to 30 months in prison.
Harvey Blakely, 37, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Hyde Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to threatening a public official.
He admitted that while at the county jail on Feb. 27, 2021, being questioned about drugs and cash he had on him, he threatened an officer that he would “get him” and “beat your face in.”
Blakely, who was on parole at the time for bank robbery, was found asleep about 4:30 a.m. that day at the wheel of a Jeep near the corner of Summerlin Lane and Hedge Road.
He had a large amount of cash in his hand and the Jeep was running.
Learning that his license was revoked and he was on parole, officers searched him and his vehicle and found more cash and a baggy with a substance that appeared to be cocaine.
In return for his guilty plea, other charges involving traffic offenses and driving under the influence were dismissed.
Besides the bank robbery, Blakely has other convictions for aggravated battery, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and obstructing justice.