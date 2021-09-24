URBANA — An Urbana man who violated his probation by not following the rules and committing new crimes has been resentenced to prison.
Tyrell Pettis, 20, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Kerr Avenue, had been sentenced in April to 30 months of probation for an aggravated battery that he committed in November 2020.
He admitted Thursday to Judge Roger Webber that failed to report to his probation officer as ordered, had contact with the victim in his previous case, committed an assault on a woman and damaged her car June 1.
Pettis was resentenced to 2.5 years in prison with credit for 142 days served.
In exchange for his admission, another domestic-battery case with which he had been charged in July was dismissed.