URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he violated an order of protection that a girlfriend had against him earlier this year has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Richard A. Schindler, 40, whose last known address was in the 1900 block of Brownfield Road, will also have to serve four years on parole. He has been in jail 85 days since his March arrest.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said Schindler pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber to violation of an order of protection for calling the named woman on June 3 from the county jail.
On March 18, she obtained an emergency order of protection against him because he allegedly hit her car and tried to force his way into her locked car while she was in it the day before.
Larson said he met with the woman to prepare for Schindler’s trial on several charges, including attempted vehicular invasion, and she indicated she did not want to testify against Schindler.
At the time of Schindler’s arrest, Champaign police reported that the woman agreed to meet Schindler at a grocery store parking lot. En route to the meeting spot, he allegedly hit the rear of her car at a stop sign and again in the store parking lot.
She locked her car doors but he allegedly ripped the door handles off in an attempt to get in. The handles were later found in the trunk of his car, police said. She was not physically hurt.
In exchange for Schindler’s plea, other charges of attempted vehicular invasion, criminal damage to property, reckless driving and aggravated assault were dismissed.
Larson said he had evidence that there had been more than 100 phone calls exchanged between Schindler and the woman during the time he’s been in jail and that she consented to many of those despite the existing order of protection. He said Schindler also paid for the damage to the woman’s car.
Larson said Schindler has a lengthy criminal history dating to 1997, including two convictions for violating orders of protection and three for residential burglary.