URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he was driving on a revoked license in April has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Michael Key, 64, of the 1100 block of Carroll Avenue pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Adam Dill, admitting that on April 26, he was driving his truck on Vine Street at a time when his license was revoked and he had at least six prior convictions for the same offense.
Key was arrested by Urbana police after he hit a teenage girl who was crossing Vine Street at Elm Street near the federal courthouse.
Key was not charged in connection with the girl’s injuries, as she was not in a crosswalk and he could not see her in time to stop. However, as police investigated the accident, they found that Key had outstanding traffic warrants.
He will have to serve his prison sentence after he finishes a six-month jail sentence he received May 17 for driving under revocation. Another felony charge for the same offense was also dismissed as part of his guilty plea.
Court records show Key has other convictions for driving under the influence, theft and possession of a controlled substance.