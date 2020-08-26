URBANA — An Urbana man who fired a gun in the presence of a woman during a home invasion has been sentenced to 26 years in prison.
Raul Ybarra, 23, formerly of the 2100 block of Burlison Drive, is entitled to day-for-day good time on his sentence, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah.
Ybarra has already served a year and almost five months.
He pleaded guilty to home invasion before Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Tuesday. Other charges in that case of burglary, unlawful use of weapon by a felon, armed robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle were dismissed. Also dismissed were two unrelated cases from 2020 charging him with aggravated battery of a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.
On April 8, 2019, Umlah said, residents of a house the 2100 block of South Vine Street heard a noise in their kitchen and found Ybarra there.
He reportedly threatened the 72-year-old female resident who did not want to hand over her van keys. When she balked, he fired a gun in her direction and shoved her to the floor, Umlah said. He then left with an assortment of electronics and her van.
Police believe the gun he had was stolen about a week earlier from a vehicle in the 2000 block of South Anderson Street.
Ybarra was arrested April 9, 2019, at the Illinois Terminal and had a loaded stolen Ruger 9 mm on him. One round had been fired.
The couple’s van was later recovered but insurance had paid a claim to them, Umlah said. Ybarra was ordered to make restitution of $7,230.
Umlah said Ybarra has prior convictions for aggravated robbery, public indecency and unlawful use of a credit card. As a juvenile, he was adjudicated for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and burglary.