URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he punched a man in a city park last summer was sentenced Monday to 3.5 years in prison.
Asante Brown, 25, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of Brookstone Court, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, admitting that on July 20, 2020, he hit a man after accusing him of molesting children.
The encounter happened in Douglass Park.
The victim told police he did not know Brown.
A second charge alleging that Brown robbed the man of his cellphone was dismissed in return for his plea, as was a separate case in which he was charged with criminal damage to property in December of last year.
Brown was given credit for 260 days already served in jail.
Court records show he has a prior adult conviction for criminal sexual abuse and a juvenile adjudication for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.