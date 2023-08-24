URBANA — An Urbana man with an entrenched addiction to alcohol whose resistance to being arrested led to injuries to two officers has been sentenced to prison.
On Thursday, Judge Roger Webber gave Dustin Roy, 34, who has no permanent address, the minimum sentence of three years in prison for aggravated battery to a peace officer.
Roy had pleaded guilty to the charge in July. It stemmed from his April 24 arrest as police were trying to remove him from a social-service agency that was trying to help him.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark-Rivest said early on that day, Roy had been removed from a Restoration Urban Ministries home on East Illinois Street in Urbana for misbehavior. Police were called after he returned later the same day intoxicated and combative and tried to get back in.
An Urbana officer held his hand up to keep Roy from moving forward, and Roy shoved the officer in the chest. Other officers then joined the first in taking Roy to the ground.
In the scrum, one officer received a cut to her finger and had Roy kicking at her, while a second received scrapes, Clark-Rivest said.
Noting his prior criminal history for driving under the influence, battery, domestic battery, aggravated battery and criminal damage, Clark-Rivest said it was clear that Roy’s increasing violence was rooted in his alcoholism.
She argued that he had either rejected or failed at previous offers of help to deal with his alcohol problems, which he minimized.
In response to Roy telling a probation officer that he felt the police “provoked” the encounter, Clark-Rivest said: “This is someone who is not taking the hint.”
She asked for five years in prison, two years less than the maximum.
Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Lepp argued there was plenty of mitigation in Roy’s background, including a brain injury he suffered in a car crash that has caused him “significant medical issues.”
She asked for another community-based sentence for him so he can continue counseling he has begun in jail over the past four months.
“I regret my wrongdoings. I just choose to drink and I know I don’t need to,” Roy told the judge, asking for a sentence that would allow him to reunite with a child soon.
Webber said he was troubled by Roy’s insistence that he was not an alcoholic and could be sober when he wanted to be, and observed that all of his previous convictions appeared to have an intoxication component.
He also noted that Roy was on probation and parole for other crimes when he fought with the officers. Roy was given credit on his sentence for 123 days served.