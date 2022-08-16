URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted having a gun in a car last year on the same day five people were shot in Rantoul has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Teigan Hunt, 19, of the 1800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue pleaded guilty to a single count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon before Judge Roger Webber as his case was about to be tried by a jury.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said he dismissed more serious charges of aggravated battery with and aggravated discharge of a firearm against Hunt because “there was a reasonable possibility that someone else was driving the car used during the shooting.”
Larson was referring to a July 4, 2021, incident in which two occupants of a black sport utility vehicle fired shots from it in the 400 block of South Maplewood Drive in Rantoul.
Five people were injured. Two girls ages 7 and 15 were shot in their lower extremities; three older men received grazing wounds.
Rantoul police, acting on tips from citizens, arrested Hunt within days.
About a month later, Deleon Moffett, now 17, of Urbana, was also arrested. He was charged as an adult and has been in custody since.
Larson said additional investigation by Rantoul police left him with the belief that he would be unable to prove Hunt guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the Maplewood Drive shootings. He is proceeding with the prosecution of Moffett on those charges, he said.
Because Hunt had been seen and photographed with a firearm that same day, Larson said he felt he had enough evidence to prove Hunt guilty of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Larson said he also dismissed a second, unrelated charge of armed robbery against Hunt for allegedly robbing a 17-year-old male of cash at gunpoint in June 2021 because the victim died late last year.
Hunt had previous adjudications as a juvenile for aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.
He was given credit on his prison sentence for 403 days already served.