URBANA — An Urbana man with a history of violence toward women was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison for sending threatening messages to a woman he’d known only a short time.
Anthony Beckley, 32, who gave no local address, pleaded guilty in November to harassment through electronic means in connection with threatening messages he sent to a woman in July.
At the time he pleaded guilty, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah told Judge Randy Rosenbaum that an Urbana woman reported to police on July 19, 2021, that she had been dating Beckley about three weeks and didn’t even know his full name when he sent her a message wanting to come to her home.
When she replied no, it apparently upset him and he sent her a photo of himself holding a scoped rifle with a high-capacity magazine accompanied by a text message that in part, threatened to “(expletive) your whole understanding of life up. I wanna leave bruises and scars all over u face. ... Since u can’t answer, it’s ur funeral not mine.”
As police tried to locate him for an interview, they were summoned back to her home that day because she said he was trying to break in and threatening to kill her.
Police arrested him as he tried to get through her window. He admitted sending the woman the photo of the gun but claimed it was not real. He also threatened to harm police officers when released.
Umlah sought the maximum six-year prison sentence for Beckley while Assistant Public Defender Alia Horwick asked for a community-based sentence.
Court records show Beckley had two previous convictions for aggravated battery to a pregnant person.
To further aggravate Beckley’s sentence, Umlah had Urbana police Officer Alexandria Grady testify about another incident between Beckley and the same woman that happened days after Beckley’s guilty plea and resulted in him being charged with criminal trespass and harassment. That case remains unresolved.
Following Beckley’s Nov. 2 guilty plea, Rosenbaum released him prior to his sentencing because Beckley said he had to have jaw surgery.
Grady testified that on Nov. 6, the woman, who had moved to a different address, saw Beckley at her bedroom window and refused his request to come in. He went to the front door, where she opened it slightly and asked him to leave. Instead, he forced his way in. She called 911 and he fled.
Grady said police were again called on Nov. 25 to her home, where the woman said that between Nov. 23 and 25, she had about 100 missed calls from random numbers and at least one voicemail from Beckley threatening to harm a relative of hers.
When he knocked on her door later that same day, she called police again. As police arrived, a car took off. Police pulled it over but the driver, later identified as Beckley, got out and ran. He was eventually caught. Grady checked his phone to confirm that he was calling the woman’s number.
Beckley is due back in court on that case May 3. If he’s convicted of one or both of the Class 4 felonies, any sentence would have to be served after the four years Rosenbaum imposed Tuesday.