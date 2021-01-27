URBANA — A man who admitted he had a stolen gun in a car more than a year ago has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum agreed to recommend Cameron Land, 25, whose last known address was in the 100 block of South Busey Avenue, Urbana, for drug treatment while incarcerated after hearing testimony that Land was dealing drugs before and after his arrest on Aug. 31, 2019.
Land pleaded guilty in November to possession of a stolen firearm, admitting he had a gun in a car that University of Illinois police Officer Ryan Snow stopped on Aug. 31, 2019, near Green and Chestnut streets in Champaign.
Several other charges stemming from his arrest that night as well as a separate case in which he allegedly had a gun, ammunition and cannabis in a home were dismissed in return for his guilty plea.
Snow testified that he went to arrest Land on charges of driving under the influence, but a scuffle took place when Land tried to run, and Snow’s finger was broken.
Besides the loaded stolen gun found in his car, police found about $4,560 cash in Land’s pocket and a small amount of cannabis on him.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink had Snow testify about a subsequent search of Land’s girlfriend’s apartment in Champaign about two weeks later, where Land was staying. Snow said police found a handgun, two extended magazines, 138 rounds of ammunition, 422 grams of cannabis, a scale, packaging material and $1,100 cash.
Snow said Land denied ownership of the gun but admitted his fingerprints would be on it. The officer also said a search of his phone showed numerous texts related to drug sales.
Alferink also showed the judge several photos from a SnapChat account linked to Land taken in the fall of 2019 and the winter of 2020 in which Land displayed cannabis, other drugs and large amounts of money, indicative of his dealing.
Alferink argued that the photos of “stacks and stacks of cash” were at odds with the man who told a probation officer he was making a minimal amount of money on unemployment. She urged the judge to impose a six-year prison sentence, while Land’s attorney, Jim Martinkus of Champaign, argued for probation or a minimal prison sentence.
Martinkus said his client had only misdemeanor convictions in his past and that he was no threat to the public.
Land told the judge he was taking responsibility for his mistakes and that he has changed.
“I’m looking at the (SnapChat) videos. I’m not that person anymore,” he said.
Rosenbaum said Snow’s testimony and the videos suggested that Land had “not gotten the message” about the dangers of drug dealing and guns.