URBANA — A 35-year-old Urbana man has been sentenced to four years in prison after admitting that he repeatedly harassed a former girlfriend.
Jacob Hill, who had no permanent address when he was arrested in July 2021, pleaded guilty last week before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to stalking in one case and harassment in a second and to violating a judge’s order that he not call certain people from the jail.
In exchange for his guilty pleas, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah dismissed three other cases filed in 2021 and 2022 against Hill in which he was alleged to have violated an order of protection with the same victim named in the cases to which he pleaded guilty.
The stalking he admitted to occurred on four days in July 2021 during which Hill reportedly looked in the windows, called and knocked on the door of a woman with whom he had a child in common.
The harassment case, according to Umlah, happened on Aug. 11, 2021, and involved him contacting the woman, who had an order of protection against him, and threatening to have DCFS remove her children.
In the contempt case, initiated early this year, Hill admitted he was in indirect criminal contempt of Judge Jason Bohm by disobeying the judge’s order that he not call certain people from the jail.
Court records show that Hill has previous convictions dating to 2005 for mob action, criminal sexual abuse, battery, domestic battery and stalking. He had been released from parole in his 2018 stalking case in July 2020, a year before being arrested again for the same crime.
With credit for 647 days already served and being eligible for day-for-day good time, it’s likely that Hill will be released from prison in a matter of months.