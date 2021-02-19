URBANA — An Urbana man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for beating up a woman and having ammunition he was not allowed to have.
Frederick Fields, 32, pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber in separate cases to unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon and domestic battery with a prior violation of an order of protection.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said that on Aug. 29, 2020, Fields possessed a single round of 9 mm ammunition that Urbana police found on him when they investigated a report of a couple fighting in the 100 block of Lynn Street.
With a previous conviction for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, Fields is not allowed to have weapons or ammunition.
He also admitted that while he was out on bond in that case awaiting trial, he committed the battery to a girlfriend.
On Nov. 8, 2020, Hinman said Urbana police responded to the 1900 block of Willow Road, where they found a woman crying and her eye swollen.
She told them that Fields had grabbed her by the hair, pulled her down stairs and punched her in the face.
Because the battery was committed while he was out on bond for having the bullet, Fields has to serve the two years in prison for the battery after the three years for the ammunition possession.
He was given credit for 104 days already.
Hinman said besides the 2008 drug conviction, Fields had other convictions for violation of an order of protection, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and possession of a stolen vehicle.