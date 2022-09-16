URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he was carrying a gun without a firearm owner's identification card has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Maleek Harris, 22, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Mitchem Drive, had a loaded gun on him April 17 when Urbana police stopped him to question him about a domestic battery, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher.
Because the gun, for which Harris had no FOID card or concealed-carry license, had a laser sight, that made Harris eligible for an extended prison term of up to six years.
Police found him at a store on Colorado Avenue with the loaded gun in his waistband, Fletcher said.
Harris had previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.
As part of Harris’ plea before Judge Roger Webber, he was ordered to forfeit the gun to Urbana police. He was given credit on his sentence for 153 days already served.