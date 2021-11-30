URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he fired a gun in that city earlier this year at a time when he had no valid firearm owner’s identification card has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Partick R. Jordan, 19, who listed an address on Shuman Circle, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to reckless discharge of a firearm and not having a FOID card.
Both counts stemmed from his arrest April 24.
According to Urbana police, on that Saturday, a vehicle came to a house on Shuman Circle where Jordan was staying and fired at the house. Jordan came out and shot back. With him was a 16-year-old male.
Other charges of aggravated discharge of a gun, possession of Ecstasy and aggravated unlawful use of weapons for other weapons found that day were all dismissed by Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher in return for Jordan’s pleas.
He was sentenced to five years in prison for not having the FOID card and three years for reckless discharge, with the sentences to be served at the same time. He was given credit on his sentence for 220 days already served.
The juvenile, now 17, was sentenced to three years in the Department of Juvenile Justice for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Court records show that Jordan had a prior juvenile adjudication for aggravated unlawful use of weapons from 2020.