URBANA — Dangelis Chambers will be 83 when he’s released from prison for killing a man in what he claimed was an act of self-defense.
On Thursday, Judge Roger Webber sentenced Chambers, 29, of Urbana to 55 years in prison for first-degree murder. The available range was 45 to 85 years.
In convicting Chambers, a jury rejected his assertion that Renese Riley drew a gun, which Chambers knocked from his hand and then used on him Dec. 30, 2018, outside an Urbana apartment where the feuding men lived with sisters.
“People need to understand the response to a fistfight is not to pull a gun and start shooting,” Webber said.
He agreed that Mr. Riley, 30, who lived at the Vawter Street apartment with the sister of Chambers’ girlfriend, had “called him out” and was threatening Chambers just before the early-morning killing. But Webber agreed with the jury that those words were not enough to support convicting him of the lesser charge of second-degree murder.
Before sentencing began Thursday, Chambers spent about 90 minutes trying to get Webber to give him a new attorney or a new trial, citing defense strategy on which he disagreed with Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones and Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham.
“I have a few grievances,” Chambers said, and Webber allowed him to go through about a dozen issues, many of which he heard before and during Chambers’ March trial.
At one point, Chambers claimed that Miller-Jones, a veteran felony defense attorney, “became my greatest adversary” and told the judge he had filed a federal lawsuit against her and Ham; the prosecutors in his case; and Urbana police investigators.
Miller-Jones and Ham told the judge they hadn’t been served and that they could still represent Chambers.
While Webber disagreed with virtually everything Chambers brought up, he did vacate Chambers’ conviction for unlawful possession of a weapon, agreeing with Miller-Jones that the charge failed to specify which gun Chambers possessed.
Besides a small handgun under Mr. Riley’s body that turned out to be the murder weapon, police found a rifle in the closet of the bedroom he shared with his girlfriend.
To aggravate Chambers’ sentence, Assistant State’s Attorneys Joel Fletcher and Scott Larson had two police officers from Carbondale testify about violent incidents involving Chambers.
Carbondale police Officer Rebecca Mooney testified that in April 2013, Chambers allegedly punched and strangled a woman who had let him sleep on her couch because he was drunk, then refused to leave.
Mooney said a police “special response team” had to get him out and found the apartment “destroyed.”
Illinois State Trooper Blake Harsy, formerly a Carbondale officer, was one of three officers who tried to break up a July 2016 fight between Chambers and another man. A combative and resistant Chambers reached over Harsy, who thought Chambers was trying to get him in a headlock, and fought being arrested.
The prosecutors also had Champaign County correctional officer Lt. Robert Cravens present a recording of a phone call Chambers had on March 5, just after his guilty verdict, with a relative in which he made threats to kill trial witnesses.
Fletcher argued for 80 years, calling Chambers an “engine of violence,” and said that Mr. Riley “had the bad luck of being in the path of that engine.”
“His presentence report reads like an index to the criminal code,” said Fletcher, detailing 17 misdemeanor and felony convictions Chamber amassed between 2007, when he was not yet an adult, and 2017.
Arguing for the minimum 45 years, Ham said Chambers maintains that he acted in self-defense and that there was nothing “pre-planned” about the shooting in the front yard of the apartment complex.
“All Mr. Chambers wanted to do was remove himself from this apartment and all the drama,” he said of the fateful incident that robbed both Mr. Riley’s child and Chambers’ child of their fathers.
Ham said when Chambers was 7, he was removed from abusive parents and was later adopted by the same family that had fostered him.
He said Chambers was extremely close to his brother, and just weeks before the incident with Mr. Riley, he had witnessed his brother die in a bizarre accident on Green Street in Champaign.
The brother fell and was impaled by glass from a bottle in his pocket that broke, bleeding to death on a sidewalk.
Ham also argued that Chambers had been a shooting victim in Carbondale in early 2018 and moved to Champaign County to start over. He was employed at a Savoy restaurant when he was arrested.
Chambers declined to say anything additional before he was sentenced. Webber gave him credit for a year and five months already served.