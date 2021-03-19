URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted that he intended to sell the cocaine that police found in his home last year has been sentenced to six years in prison.
The sentence was the minimum that Jimel Green, 48, could have received for the Class X felony.
He was given credit for 262 days already served.
Green pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, admitting that he planned to sell the about 1 ounce of cocaine that members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found in his home in the 900 block of South Lierman Avenue during a court-authorized search on July 1, 2020.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said police also found two guns and a large amount of cannabis in the home.
Other charges alleging Green was an armed habitual criminal for possessing the guns were dismissed in return for his guilty plea.
He was also ordered to forfeit the guns to police.
Green’s plea followed that of co-defendant Leonard Moore, 34, who pleaded guilty earlier this week to possession with intent to deliver cocaine for a sentence of 14 years behind bars.
Green’s prior convictions include armed robbery, robbery, possession of a controlled substance, burglary and retail theft, according to Larson.