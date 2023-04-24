URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted committing a sex act on a girl under 18 in Urbana some time in 2021 was sentenced Monday to six years in prison.
Davon McDonald, 30, pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse for molesting a girl who asked him, a friend, to take her to Chicago on a date some time between February and November.
He picked her up at her Champaign home and drove her to a park in Urbana but said he would not take her to Chicago until she “did it” with him.
McDonald then performed various sex acts on the girl, who had let him know her age.
He was given credit on his sentence for 435 days served.
His prior convictions were for burglary, theft and forgery.