URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he possessed a gun that he should not have had last spring has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Johnny Lucio, 21, whose last known address was in the 0-100 block of Sanibel, pleaded guilty to that crime Wednesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum.
Lucio admitted that on May 12, he had a .38-caliber revolver in a motel room at the Lincoln Lodge, 403 W. University Ave., U.
Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force officers also found Ecstasy and other opiates in the room, but charges related to the drugs were dismissed in return for Lucio’s guilty plea to the gun-possession charge.
Lucio was given credit on his sentence for 148 days already served and was ordered to forfeit the gun to police.
Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds said Lucio has a prior conviction for aggravated robbery from 2019. He was on probation for that when he was arrested.