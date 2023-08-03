URBANA — A 59-year-old Urbana man was sentenced to seven years in prison earlier this week for disseminating child pornography.
Michael J. Williams, who listed an address in the 400 block of High Street, was arrested almost two years ago after Urbana police were alerted by Tumblr that lewd photographs of children under the age of 13 were being uploaded to his account.
He pleaded guilty in June to a single count of disseminating child pornography, admitting that between July 6 and 7, 2021, he sent out a photo of a young female exposing her sex organs.
In return for his plea, three other counts alleging similar conduct on different dates that same month were dismissed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman argued for a 20-year sentence for the Class X felony conviction, which carried a minimum of six years and up to 30.
Williams, who admitted he used the photos to gratify himself sexually, had previous convictions for home invasion and residential burglary from 1990 as well as a misdemeanor theft conviction.
Public Defender Lis Pollock provided Judge Roger Webber with letters of support from family members.
She argued that he had sought therapy for his addictions before he was ever caught by authorities with the pornography. She also argued that his criminal record was minimal and that his elderly parents needed him to help care for them.
Williams had to be sentenced to at least six years in prison for the crime. Webber gave him credit for 659 days already served. He is eligible for day-for-day good time.