URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted breaking into a vehicle that belonged to a man he knew last fall has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
In exchange for Xavier Hill’s guilty plea to burglary to a motor vehicle, the state agreed to dismiss other cases in which he was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, theft and failure to register as a sex offender.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds told Judge Randy Rosenbaum that on Oct. 12, Hill, 33, of the 1100 block of North Harvey Street, and another man went to the victim’s home on Fletcher Street in Urbana and demanded to borrow his truck.
The man declined their request and got them to leave his home. Hours later, he discovered the truck window was broken and the ignition had been damaged.
Police obtained surveillance video that showed Hill and the other man rummaging inside the truck.
Reynolds said Hill had prior convictions for criminal sexual abuse, failure to register as a sex offender, aggravated battery, domestic battery and theft. He was given credit on his sentence for 47 days served.