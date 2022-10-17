URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted burgling an Urbana home last summer has been sentenced to eight years behind bars.
Richo Ross-Dorsey, 32, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of Pomona Drive, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to residential burglary, admitting that some time between June 13 and July 7, he entered a home on Melrose Village Circle intending to steal.
An Urbana police report said the resident was away on vacation when she received a notification that her bank card had been used at Target on July 4 when it should have been locked in a safe at home.
Security at the complex found the apartment locked with no signs of forced entry.
When the woman received additional notifications July 5 that the card had been used, her son let himself in with a key and found the apartment ransacked. Televisions, safes with cash, passports and credit cards, clothing and a van had been stolen. Windows normally locked were found unlocked.
After police left, the resident’s son found a bus pass in his mother’s bedroom with Ross-Dorsey’s name on it.
When police arrested him on unrelated warrants at a hotel, they found a receipt from Target dated July 4 in which five $100 Visa gift cards had been bought with a card that had the same last four digits as the victim’s card.
Later, among his possessions at the jail, police found keys that had “Sentry” stamped on them, the same brand as the safes containing cash stolen from the house.
In exchange for Ross-Dorsey’s guilty plea, other charges of unlawful use of a credit card and theft in that case were dismissed as were unrelated pending cases for possession with intent to deliver heroin and domestic battery.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said Ross-Dorsey had previous convictions for resisting arrest and driving under the influence.
He was given credit for 102 days already served.