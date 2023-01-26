URBANA — An Urbana man who pleaded guilty in separate cases involving sex and weapons charges has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Terrain Minnieweather, 22, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue, pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted criminal sexual assault for a five-year prison term.
He admitted to Judge Roger Webber that on April 26, 2022, he put his hands down the pants of a teenage girl in her Champaign home.
A Champaign police report said the child’s mother had allowed Minnieweather to stay in their home and that he picked the lock to the girl’s bedroom and touched her as she slept. She woke and demanded that he leave, which he did.
In a separate case that occurred while Minnieweather was out on bond in the sex case, he pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for a three-year prison term.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said about 5 a.m. July 2, Minnieweather was a passenger in a car that University of Illinois police stopped near Lincoln Avenue and Oregon Street for speeding.
Smelling cannabis, police searched the car and found a 9 mm pistol belonging to Minnieweather for which he had no firearm owner’s identification card.
Fletcher said Minnieweather had no prior criminal convictions and was given credit on his sentence for 174 days already served in the sex case.
Because the second case happened while he was awaiting trial on the first, Minnieweather must serve the sentences one after the other.
In return for Minnieweather’s guilty pleas, Fletcher agreed to dismiss a third case in which Minnieweather was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons for allegedly having a gun without a FOID card in July 2021.