URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he broke into a Champaign auto dealership last year intending to steal has been sentenced to nine years in prison.
Cody Ackerman, 32, who listed addresses on Pecan Tree and Willow Road, pleaded guilty in January to burglary, admitting that on April 25, he broke into a storage facility at Sullivan-Parkhill Imports, 401 W. Marketview Drive. In exchange for his plea, other charges in that case alleging the theft of 30 tires and possession of a stolen truck were dismissed.
Also dismissed was case in which he was charged with possession of stolen vehicle and criminal damage to property for allegedly stealing a U-Haul van from a location on South Philo Road earlier that same day; and two other 2019 cases in which he was charged with forgery and theft.
The tires, valued at $6,981, were discovered stolen on April 26. Video revealed that they had been loaded into a U-Haul by four people.
Police said Ackerman told them he had stolen the U-Haul and was looking for keys to new cars but found the tires and took them instead. He reported he sold the tires to another business for $275.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum imposed the sentence on Ackerman, who could have received up to 14 years based on his previous convictions. Rosenbaum agreed to recommend Ackerman for drug treatment in prison.
His adult criminal record dates to 2007 and includes felony convictions for burglary, forgery, obstructing justice, theft, and misuse of a credit card. He also had other misdemeanor convictions, court records show. He was given credit for 301 days served.