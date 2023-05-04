URBANA — An Urbana man who was on parole for a drug offense when he committed another drug crime was sentenced to nine years in prison.
Oscar Clayborne, 40, who was living in the 1200 block of North Lincoln Avenue, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Roger Webber to possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said on March 21, U.S. marshals were arresting Clayborne at his home for a parole violation for his 2016 conviction for delivery of cocaine when they saw him putting a bag in his car.
The marshals found 35 grams of cocaine, a digital scale, cannabis and cash in the bag.
When they asked him about the bag, Clayborne said, “You got me,” Larson recounted.
Besides the previous drug conviction, Larson said Clayborne had others for aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen vehicle and attempted residential burglary.
Webber agreed to recommend Clayborne for drug treatment while he’s in prison. He was given credit for 45 days already served.