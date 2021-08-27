URBANA -- An Urbana man who pleaded guilty to possessing Ecstasy and fleeing from police more than a year ago has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum called Joseph L. Reed, 34, who listed addresses on Beech and Elm streets, a “Jekyll and Hyde” who is mentoring youth to stay away from drugs and guns while abusing substances and disobeying police.
“It seems like Mr. Reed is in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong people all too often,” the judge said Friday.
Reed had pleaded guilty in early July to aggravated fleeing from police and possession of Ecstasy in connection with his May 26, 2020, arrest, when police followed him as he sped off from Marigold and Joanne lanes in Champaign after shots had been fired.
Reed’s was one of several cars that took off fast. He lost control and crashed in a yard in the 1400 block of North Walnut Street, then ran.
Police found him hiding nearby with the keys to the wrecked car and about $3,110 on him. In the car, police found Ecstasy, about 2 grams of cocaine and a small amount of cannabis.
Other charges of methamphetamine delivery and possession with intent to deliver cocaine were dismissed in return for his pleas.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink had agreed to cap her sentencing recommendation at five years, but when Reed was arrested earlier this month on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon on parole, she revoked the cap, maintaining that he violated the terms of their deal.
She had Urbana police Officer Jim Kerner testify that on Aug. 4, members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force searched the home he was staying at on Beech Street at the request of a parole officer. Reed was on parole for a 2017 drug conviction.
Police found multiple rounds of ammunition in a bag in a child’s bedroom. Both the woman Reed was staying with and Reed told police they didn’t know how the ammunition got there, with Reed suggesting that the cleaning lady may have left it.
Charges against Reed stemming from the ammunition remain unresolved.
Maurice Hayes, organizer of HV Neighborhood Transformation, a nonprofit group dedicated to reducing violence by helping young people, testified that Reed had been an active helper in the group for the last couple of years and was setting a good example for the kids with whom they work.
Alferink argued for a 7.5-year sentence for Reed while his attorney, Jamie Propps, noted that his prior convictions -- six for drug-related offenses and several for driving with a revoked license -- were not violent and that he deserved less.
Reed asked the judge for leniency, saying he has children he wants to support and that he has tried to help others by sharing his prior experiences in prison. He also said he had lost several friends to gun violence.
Rosenbaum agreed to recommend Reed for drug treatment while he's in prison.