URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he had cocaine intended for sale is headed to prison for four years.
Judge Tom Difanis agreed that Xavier Steel, 27, whose last known address was in the 200 block of Stebbins Drive, could turn himself in Jan. 27 to begin serving his sentence.
Steel was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch said on Jan. 6, a Champaign police officer saw Steel fail to signal a turn near John and Crescent streets in west Champaign and pulled him over.
Steel had no identification and gave the officer a false name. When the officer figured it out, he told him to get out of the car. The officer arrested him after finding a knife on him and a small amount of cannabis under the car seat.
When Steel was searched at the jail, officers found a bag that contained 20 smaller bags of crack cocaine weighing a total of about 4 grams, Lynch said.
In exchange for Steel’s plea, a separate charge of domestic battery stemming from an alleged attack Jan. 5 on a woman in Urbana was dismissed.
Lynch said Steel had two previous convictions for domestic battery and one for possession of cannabis.