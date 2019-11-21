URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted having cocaine in his home last spring has been sentenced to three years of probation and three months in the county jail.
George Mohammad, 32, of the 1000 block of Smith Road pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Tom Difanis to a reduced charge of possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine.
In return, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink dismissed a more serious Class X felony charge alleging that he intended to sell the drug.
Mohammad was arrested on April 25 after a court-authorized search of his home that day by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force turned up about 15 grams of cocaine and about $3,500 cash. Included in the cash was marked money that a police informant had been given to buy drugs.
Griffet said police had been investigating complaints of drug sales from that apartment.
Alferink said Mohammad had previous convictions for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass to residence and several for driving under revocation. He was on probation for a driving revocation when arrested.