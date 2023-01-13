URBANA — An Urbana man who had admitted his role in a 2021 robbery was resentenced Thursday to 30 months of probation on top of what he was to have served already.
Garrett Moore, 22, whose last known address was in the 800 block of East Washington Street, had pleaded guilty in March 2021 to robbery for his role in mugging a man outside a Rantoul apartment complex in January 2021, taking his cellphone, a lighter and a pipe.
Moore was initially sentenced to 30 months of probation, 106 days in jail, ordered to do public service and get a substance-abuse evaluation.
He admitted in December that he had not done all those things and was resentenced by Judge Randy Rosenbaum to more probation and another 50 hours of public service and ordered to get mental-health and substance-abuse evaluations.
His co-defendant in the case, Bryson Russell, 20, completed the two-year prison sentence he was given for aggravated battery and is set to be released from parole later this month.