URBANA — A 20-year-old Urbana man at the heart of a riot that caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to multiple Champaign businesses last year has been sentenced to three years of probation for burglary.
“Words matter. You are a leader. I want you to do something good for your life that affects people positively,” Judge Randy Rosenbaum told Shamar Betts.
Betts was sentenced in state court Thursday after pleading guilty in May to entering the Old Navy at Market Place Mall on May 31, 2020, intending to steal clothing. He still faces sentencing across the street in federal court on charges that he incited the riot that caused the damage at the mall and several other businesses in the city, including several on North Prospect Avenue, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
The federal sentencing hearing began June 14 and is set to continue Aug. 19. Betts could get as much as five years in federal prison.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar recommended a four-year prison term for Betts.
To persuade the judge, Lozar had Champaign police Detective Jerry Christian testify about the Facebook post Betts put up the morning of May 31 calling for folks to gather at the mall to riot and to bring bricks and bookbags.
By 3 p.m. that Sunday, Christian said, a crowd had gathered.
“Windows were busted out, and people were gaining entry. They were going in and coming out with armloads of clothing they had not paid for,” Christian said, adding that the chaos spread to several businesses beyond the mall.
Lozar played three video clips recorded that day. Christian identified Betts in two, which showed him walking out of the Old Navy store carrying an armload of clothing while boasting to the woman recording him, “I started this (expletive).”
Asked to describe Betts’ face, Christian said, “He had a huge smile staring at the camera.”
To mitigate Betts’ sentence, Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones recited the sentences of 19 other people prosecuted as a result of the rioting, the majority of whom received second-chance probation for burglary to various businesses.
She also gave the judge several letters of support for Betts, who had a full-time job with the Urbana Park District before his arrest.
He has been locked up for a year and four months awaiting the resolution of both of his criminal cases.
“If you’ve got to get out of the starting gates with a bang, Mr. Betts accomplished that,” Lozar said in recommending prison. “This is not a standard burglary or shoplifting case.”
The prosecutor said what happened at the mall “was in no way a peaceful protest” and that but for Betts’ post on Facebook, many of the other opportunistic looters may not have shown up.
“They were responding to the defendant’s call to do this,” he argued. “It is not a stretch of logic to say he’s responsible for those 19 cases.”
But Miller-Jones reminded the judge that Betts was being sentenced for burglary and that another court would sentence him for inciting a riot.
“There is no way he controlled the hundreds who showed up and did what they did,” Miller-Jones said. “They all did that of their own free will.”
She told the judge that Betts’ mother died suddenly in 2012, leaving him to be raised by different family members. Since then, she said he has suffered from depression and has engaged in self-harming behavior. A month before the riot, a girlfriend reported he was suicidal. But the defense lawyer noted Betts graduated from high school, lived alone, was employed and worked with younger children.
“What he did here was go into a store and take items he did not purchase,” she argued. “That does not warrant a person with four petty traffic tickets going to prison.”
Betts told the judge he was “really angered” by Mr. Floyd’s death but knew that his actions after that were wrong.
“Since making that mistake, my maturity level has taken a leap,” Betts said. “I know I made a terrible mistake and I can’t change that.”
But he said it would not happen again and that he apologized to the business owners and employees affected.
Rosenbaum said he believed Betts was sorry but said others must be deterred from similar behavior.
“Social media is a real blessing to connect families and friends … but it can be used for evil,” the judge said. “What Mr. Betts did was not just wrong. It was immoral … completely uncalled for.”
Agreeing that Betts was guilty of “an unusual burglary,” Rosenbaum said he has rehabilitative potential and did not deserve more time in state prison.
He sentenced him to the 360 days he has already served in jail and ordered him to get a mental-health assessment and not use drugs or alcohol.
Betts will remain in jail until his federal hearing in August.