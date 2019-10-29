URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he punched the mother of his child has been sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to domestic battery with a prior domestic-battery conviction.
William K. Hurd, 42, who listed an address in the 800 block of East Oakland Avenue, entered the plea Monday before Judge Heidi Ladd.
In return, Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach dismissed a more serious charge of home invasion against Hurd, citing the victim’s unwillingness to cooperate with him in preparing for trial and her desire that the charges be dismissed.
Hurd admitted that on July 25, he went to the home of the woman in the 1300 block of Brookstone Court in Urbana and struck her in the eye.
The charge that was dismissed stemmed from him allegedly forcing his way into the apartment, wearing latex gloves, as she slept and struggling with her for several minutes. An Urbana police report said he left when she got to a window and yelled for help.
Court records show Hurd had prior convictions for drug offenses and two for domestic battery.