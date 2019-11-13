URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted having an illegal anti-anxiety drug in his home that he intended to sell has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Harold R. Houser, 43, who listed an address in the 600 block of South Sunny Lane, also agreed in a separate civil proceeding to forfeit $30,770 in drug money that members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found in his home during a court-authorized search earlier this year.
Both the guilty plea and the forfeiture took place Wednesday before Judge Tom Difanis. Houser pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver alprazolam, also sold under the brand name Xanax. In return, another charge of possession with intent to deliver cannabis was dismissed. He was also ordered to pay $2,640 in fines, fees and costs.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said on Jan. 31, task force members went to the home and seized about 98 tablets of alprazolam, 5 pounds of cannabis, and other cannabis-related products, such as THC oils and THC wax.
Police got a search warrant after receiving information that people had been buying cannabis and drugs at the house, Sgt. Dave Griffet said.
Co-defendant Gentre Ross, 22, of the same address remains charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis and alprazolam. He is due back in court Nov. 19.
Rietz said Houser had prior convictions for domestic battery, criminal trespass, violation of bail bond, battery and possession of drug paraphernalia dating to 1995. The most recent had been in 2007.
Rietz said only he had made a claim to the money seized by the police.